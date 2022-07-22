  • BREAKING NEWSTulare County deputies searching for 4-year-old girl

Tulare County deputies searching for 4-year-old girl

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a four-year-old girl.

Deputies say Billie Helena Chatman lives in New Mexico and was visiting family on N. Reservation Road in Porterville.

She was last seen leaving that house Thursday afternoon with her 65-year-old grandmother, Helen Thomas. Deputies say they may be headed toward Reno or Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Anyone with information on Billie or her grandmother is asked to contact deputies.

