UPDATE: Fresno police say 2 missing teenage girls have been found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE:Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.-----------------Fresno police are asking for the public's help in searching for two teenage girls.Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt were last seen on September 26 at 2 am getting inside an SUV near Cedar and Ashlan.Saidee was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants, and Kaydee was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light-colored shorts.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.