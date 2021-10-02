UPDATE: Fresno police say 2 missing teenage girls have been found

Fresno police searching for 2 girls last seen September 26

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE:
Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt have been found.


Original story follows.

-----------------

Fresno police are asking for the public's help in searching for two teenage girls.


Authorities say 15-year-old Kaydee Hyatt and 13-year-old Saidee Hyatt were last seen on September 26 at 2 am getting inside an SUV near Cedar and Ashlan.
Saidee was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants, and Kaydee was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.
