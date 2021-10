TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding two teenage girls who have been reported missing.14-year-old Destiny Calderon and 17-year-old Brianna Calderon ran away from their Poplar home early on Saturday morning sometime between 3:30 and 7.Authorities say they may now be in the Bakersfield area.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.