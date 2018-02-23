Missing hiker in Yosemite National Park found

UPDATE February 23: We are pleased to report that this #missing person in Yosemite National Park has been located in good condition - Thank you to all who provided tips to help investigators & searchers find the missing hiker. He is being reunited with his family.#Yosemite #NPS https://t.co/5A4hJ96zL1 — SpecialAgentNPS (@SpecialAgentNPS) February 23, 2018

The National Park Service Special Agent said Alan Chow, a hiker who was reported missing on Wednesday, was found. He is reportedly in good condition, besides some minor injuries, and is being reunited with his family.Yosemite officials say Chow, who was backpacking alone, was spotted from a helicopter above Wapama Fall in the Hetch Hetchy area on Friday. Chow was able to stay hydrated, had plenty of food, and had been staying in his tent.Officials said his preparedness and ability to make good decisions were key to his rescue and good health.A post on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page said Alan Chow had last been seen at the Hetch Hetchy entrance on February 17th.