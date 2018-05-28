MISSING PERSON

Missing Kings Canyon hiker found

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials say missing hiker Stephen McGuire, 67, has been found.

Authorities say McGuire is from Washington and had been hiking the Pacific West Trail since March.
RELATED: 67-year-old hiker missing at Kings Canyon National Park


He was reported missing to the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, May 23 after not collecting his food resupply located in Mammoth.

Officials say he is tired and in good health. McGuire's hiking route was delayed by winter storms in the area.
