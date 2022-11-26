WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Fresno County Sheriff's office asking public's help finding missing 'at-risk' man

KFSN logo
Saturday, November 26, 2022 7:05PM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 'at-risk' man.

Ulysses Carr, 80, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday in the area of W. Muscat and S. Valentine avenues. Officials say Carr has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Deputies, along with members of the search and rescue team, are looking for Carr but need the public's help.

Carr is a Black male, described as 5'6", 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and gray crocs. Carr also had a gray pitbull with him.

If you recall seeing someone resembling Carr, contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (559) 600-3111.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.