CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 61-year-old Clovis man who was reported missing last week has been found dead.Clovis Police say David Smith was initially last seen in Clovis near Bullard and Minnewawa last Wednesday.On Sunday, Smith's car was found near the day-use area of Hume Lake.Officers found Smith's body on Monday near Hume Lake.Police are saying Smith's death is not suspicious.