FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Search teams are looking for an 85-year-old man who went missing near Huntington Lake.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man Augusto Zarate. He was last seen in the Big Creek area Monday between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm.Authorities deployed dozens of searchers Monday night and into Tuesday morning, hoping to discover evidence of Zarate. So far, he has not been found.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.