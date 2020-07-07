Merced County deputies searching for missing 22-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies are searching for missing 22-year-old man from Le Grand.Authorities say Dustin Jackson disappeared from his home on Monday night.Family members say Jackson has Asperger's and some medical conditions. He was last seen wearing a red Marvel superheroes shirt and gray Dickies shorts.Jackson is six-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.Deputies believe Jackson may be in Atwater. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office.