UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Los Banos man with dementia found safe

UPDATE - The Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jose Sandoval has been found safe and returned to his family.



Original story follows.

---------------

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 67-year-old man suffering from dementia who has gone missing from his Los Banos home.

Jose Octavio Castro Sandoval walked away from his residence in the 23000 block of West Ramos Road on Wednesday morning and never returned.

Sandoval was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants that had paint stains on them.

Bystanders last saw him walking eastbound on 8th Street in Los Banos at about 11:30 a.m.

If you have seen him or know where he is, the sheriff's office is urging you to call them at (209) 385-7445. If you see him, please call 911.
