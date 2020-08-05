Madera County deputies searching for at-risk missing 52-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk missing 52-year-old man.
Authorities say Joseph Dauderman left his Madera Ranchos home around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and did not return. He was riding a dark-colored bicycle with orange wheels and was wearing a black helmet.
Dauderman is 6'1" and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes.
Dauderman has Down Syndrome, and is considered at-risk. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
