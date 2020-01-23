Mariposa County deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help finding a missing man.
Authorities say 74-year-old John Van Dinther was last seen at around noon on Wednesday near Bear Clover Road in the Jerseydale area of the county.
He was wearing a white jacket with a grey hood, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.
