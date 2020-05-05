missing man

Merced police searching for missing 61-year-old man

Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 61-year-old man.
Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Officials say Robert Anthony Romin left his home around 8 p.m. on Monday to go to the store and did not return.

He was believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Romin was riding a mountain bike with blue and light purple markings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.
