Merced police searching for missing 61-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 61-year-old man.
Officials say Robert Anthony Romin left his home around 8 p.m. on Monday to go to the store and did not return.
He was believed to be wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Romin was riding a mountain bike with blue and light purple markings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.
