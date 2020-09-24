missing person

Tulare County deputies searching for missing 27-year-old man

Authorities say Emanuel Mariscal was last seen near his house off of road 192 and Avenue 88 on Tuesday at 6 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for an missing at-risk 27-year-old man.

Authorities say Emanuel Mariscal was last seen near his house off of Road 192 and Avenue 88 on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The sheriff's office says Mariscal has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and family members believe he has stopped taking his medication.

Mariscal is 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and white pants.

If you have information on Mariscal's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countypixleymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Deputies searching for 17-year-old who went missing on Halloween
27-year-old missing Clovis man located, police say
Clovis police searching for missing 30-year-old woman
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. sees steep increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nov.
Creek Fire containment date pushed back to Dec 31
Man stabbed in upper body in northwest Fresno
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
2 bystanders injured after shootout in southwest Fresno
Statewide blood drive being held this week to honor Fresno man
South Valley hospitals, already strained, prepare for winter surge
Show More
1 stolen bird returned to Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 2nd still missing
CA sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
What would change if the Fresno Grizzlies accept a demotion?
Crowd gathers in central Fresno to voice concerns over attacks on street vendors
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News