Tulare County deputies searching for missing 27-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for an missing at-risk 27-year-old man.Authorities say Emanuel Mariscal was last seen near his house off of Road 192 and Avenue 88 on Tuesday at 6 pm.The sheriff's office says Mariscal has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and family members believe he has stopped taking his medication.Mariscal is 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and white pants.If you have information on Mariscal's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.