Gurda Ruether was last seen around 5 pm on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Triangle Road.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 80-year-old woman.

Gurda Ruether was last seen around 5 pm on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Triangle Road.

The sheriff's office says Ruether has been known to get in vehicles with strangers.

If you see her or know where she is, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.