Mariposa County deputies searching for missing 92-year-old hiker

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mariposa County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 92-year-old missing more than a week ago.Lewis Schluchter is known to hike alone near the Yosemite Ridge Resort close to his home in Buck Meadows.Authorities say no one has heard from him since September 12.More than 50 searchers, air support and dogs from multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Schluchter.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.