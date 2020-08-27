missing person

Merced police searching for missing at-risk 21-year-old woman

Samone Butler was last seen walking near Martin Luther King Jr Way and West 16th Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. (Merced Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk missing 21-year-old woman.

Samone Butler was last seen walking near Martin Luther King Jr Way and West 16th Street around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Butler has black hair and brown eyes. She's 5'4" and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.
