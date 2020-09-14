Missing Merced woman found alive inside crashed car in Coarsegold

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A missing 78-year-old woman was found safe after her car crashed down an embankment in Coarsegold, the California Highway Patrol says.Jacuqline Reniero of Merced was reported missing on Sunday night. She was last seen leaving her home.Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol officers say a passerby reported seeing taillights flashing down an embankment on Highway 41 near Coyote Hollow Lane.The CHP said Reneiro's car went off the road, hit a tree, and then went down the embankment. It wasn't immediately clear what caused her car to go off the road.Officers found Reniero inside the car in "good spirits." She was taken to St. Agnes Medical Center in northeast Fresno with pain to her ribs and ankle.