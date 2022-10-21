Police searching for missing Michigan family of 4 after relatives say father was acting paranoid

Michigan State Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday

FREMONT, Mich. -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont, Michigan.

Michigan State Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday, where family members reported that Anthony was acting paranoid.

The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care.

Police also say their cell phones have been turned off.

Police released the following descriptions of the Ciriglianos:

Anthony John Cirigliano, "Tony": 51-year-old male, 5'6" tall, 180 lbs., brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.

Suzette Lee Cirigliano: 51-year-old female, 5'9", 120 lbs., blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.

Brandon Michael Cirigliano: 19-year-old male, 5'8", 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Noah Alexander Cirigliano: 15-year-old male, 5'6", 120 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes.

Both Brandon and Noah have autism, according to authorities.

Police say they may be in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna with the registration number "DJL1982".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.