Madera County Sheriff's deputies are now recommending charges against 29-year-old Madera County mother once thought to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances for voluntarily leaving her 4-month-old child alone.Deputies plan to file child endangerment charges against Yesenia Toledo.Toledo's boyfriend, 27-year-old Jamie Garcia, had reported her missing on Thursday, Feb. 14.Sheriff's deputies say they found Toledo at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.She did not seem to have taken any items of clothing or personal items with her when she disappeared, and her vehicle is still at her home, the sheriff's office said.Garcia told officers he left the residence with one of their children for a brief period. When he returned, he discovered their 4-month-old alone in the home, with Toledo unable to be located, authorities said.He was also arrested Saturday for possession of a stolen handgun and as a felon in possession of a firearm.