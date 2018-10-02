Missing Parlier man found, back with his family

Parlier Police say 62-year-old Jose Maldonado has been found and it back with his family.----Parlier Police need your help finding 62-year-old Jose Maldonado. They say he suffers from mental illness and was last seen riding a bus from Parlier to Table Mountain Casino on September first.They say Maldonado is known to frequent Casinos in the San Joaquin Valley. He's described as 5'5" and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Parlier Police Department.