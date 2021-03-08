Authorities searching for at-risk missing boy in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for an at-risk missing boy in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Angel Nick Flores was last seen on March 6 leaving his Avenal home.

Authorities say he was in the area of E. Dome St. and S. Central Ave.

Flores is 5'3" and authorities added that he suffers from a medical condition.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-5361.
