Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia

A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar tweeted Saturday morning.



They added that the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old.

Flightradar said the ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time.

The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact at 2:40 p.m. local time after departing from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation

This story is ongoing.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano contributed to this report.
