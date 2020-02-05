Missing 16-year-old Avenal teen found safe, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Avenal police say 16-year-old Dinamar Maldonado was found safe Tuesday night.______________________Avenal police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.Dinamar Maldonado was last seen at around 9:00 p.m. at her home on Yosemite Street. Authorities say she is autistic and non-verbal.She is 5 foot tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was wearing a black and white sweater, black pants and black and pink shoes.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.