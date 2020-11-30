Madera Co. deputies searching for 17-year-old girl who went missing on Halloween

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Halloween.Authorities say Miranda Moles was last seen at a Halloween party on Crescent Drive in Madera on October 31.The sheriff's department said Moles was wearing a black t-shirt and a black ballerina tutu. She is 5'3" and has brown hair, brown eyes and wears braces.Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Department at 559-474-2302 or 559-675-7770.