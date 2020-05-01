Society

Fresno Police looking for 76-year-old missing woman who has dementia

Fresno Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Carol McMullen was last seen at about 10 am on Friday sitting on her front porch in the 1700 block of E. Brown near Blackstone in central Fresno.

Police say she is known to go for walks but usually returns within 30 minutes.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, tan capris, and purple shoes.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

If you see her, please call Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnomissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Central California coronavirus cases
UPDATE: 10-year-old boy missing in Reedley found safe
IRS says it issued 120M stimulus checks this month
CA is 'days, not weeks' from modifying stay-at-home order, Newsom says
WATCH: 'Reopen California' protest draws huge crowds at state capitol
Domestic violence suspect shot by deputies after standoff identified
Show More
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Demand for chicks at Madera livestock supply store skyrockets
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
More TOP STORIES News