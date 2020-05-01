Fresno Police looking for 76-year-old missing woman who has dementia

Fresno Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman with dementia.Carol McMullen was last seen at about 10 am on Friday sitting on her front porch in the 1700 block of E. Brown near Blackstone in central Fresno.Police say she is known to go for walks but usually returns within 30 minutes.She was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, tan capris, and purple shoes.She is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 110 lbs.If you see her, please call Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000