TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing at-risk 86-year-old woman.Deputies say Isle Pech was last seen Friday afternoon around 3:30 pm near Rocking K and Flying T in Pine Flat.Pech was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.