Tulare Police looking for missing 72-year-old woman

Tulare Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Helen Loraine Ciriaco was reported missing from the area of Forrest Street on Friday afternoon.


She is described as having grey/ blonde hair, blue eyes, and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing glasses, a pink shirt, and jean capris.

Anyone with information about her is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularemissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Central CA is a top COVID-19 hotspot, White House says
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who died trying to save drowning kids identified
16-year-old Clovis boy finally back home after beating COVID-19
COVID-19 data glitch resulted in 300,000 unprocessed records, CA says
Fresno pool hall owner faces backlash over signs mocking COVID-19
Show More
2 stabbed during fight at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Clovis Police searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank
16 dead, 123 injured after plane skids off runway in India
Ex-husband arrested for murder of Porterville woman
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
More TOP STORIES News