Visalia police searching for missing 72-year-old woman whose car was involved in crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an elderly woman.Authorities say 72-year-old Cynthia Powelson was last seen in the Tipton area after being involved in a car crash.A Missing Person report about her was filed with the Visalia Police Department on Monday, June 20th.Since finding the car, police say they have not been able to find Powelson.She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, blue jeans and cowboy boots.Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia police.