List of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Fresno

Opening Garlanding Ceremony
Date: Friday, January 17, 2020
Time:11:45 am - 12:45 pm
Location: 1100 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno - Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Memorial on west side of park facing Van Ness)
Info: Featuring special guest speaker, Chancellor Paul Parnell, Chancellor of the State Center Community College, along with Fresno Unified students performing dance and song in honor of MLK. Contact: Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor at (559) 435-2212 or Gail Gaston at
(559) 681-3140.

Awards Ceremony & Community Reception
Date: Friday, January 17, 2020
Time: 6:00 pm. - 7:00 pm
Location: 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno - Fresno City Hall, Council Chambers
Info: The Award Recipients for this year are Holland Locker (Posthumous), Dave Harvey, Kieshaun White, CHP Central Division Chief: Rich Stewart, and Centro La Familia for their outstanding service to the community. Contact: Dr. Jeff Hunt at (559) 246-4432 or Summer Gaston-Gehris at (559) 301-5466.

Community Breakfast
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Time: Breakfast served at 9:00 am/Program starts at 9:45 am
Location: Regency Event Center, 1600 Willow Avenue Clovis, CA. 93612
Info: Keynote Speaker: Deborah J. Ikeda. Table of 8 are available at $40.00 with advanced reservation. Performance by the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Tickets: $5.00 each in advance (please bring a canned food donation). Contact: Erin Ford-Horio at (559) 324-2476 / erinf@cityofclovis.com

Candlelight Vigil
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: 1101 E. University Avenue Fresno, CA. 93741 - Fresno City College
Info: Candles will be provided. Contact: John Sturdivant at (559) 974-2503 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 435-2212.

MLK Community March
Date: Monday, January 20, 2020
Time: 9:15 am - 10:45 am
Location: 2814 Mariposa Avenue, Fresno - St. John Cathedral
Info: Marchers assemble at 9:30 A.M. March begins at 10:00 A.M., stops at City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno Street) where the program will conclude. Contact: James Lett III at (559) 284- 6420, Gail Gaston at (559) 681-3140, or Enrique Reade at (559) 940-2159.

Commemoration Program
Date: Monday, January 20, 2020
Time: 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Location: Fresno 2425 Fresno Street Fresno, CA. 93721 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium,
Info: Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards at (559) 908-0639 or email: Hon. Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com.
