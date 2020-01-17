List of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Fresno

Opening Garlanding Ceremony

Awards Ceremony & Community Reception

Community Breakfast

Candlelight Vigil

MLK Community March

Commemoration Program

Friday, January 17, 202011:45 am - 12:45 pm1100 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno - Fresno County Courthouse Park (at MLK Memorial on west side of park facing Van Ness)Featuring special guest speaker, Chancellor Paul Parnell, Chancellor of the State Center Community College, along with Fresno Unified students performing dance and song in honor of MLK. Contact: Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor at (559) 435-2212 or Gail Gaston at(559) 681-3140.Friday, January 17, 20206:00 pm. - 7:00 pm2600 Fresno Street, Fresno - Fresno City Hall, Council ChambersThe Award Recipients for this year are Holland Locker (Posthumous), Dave Harvey, Kieshaun White, CHP Central Division Chief: Rich Stewart, and Centro La Familia for their outstanding service to the community. Contact: Dr. Jeff Hunt at (559) 246-4432 or Summer Gaston-Gehris at (559) 301-5466.Saturday, January 18, 2020Breakfast served at 9:00 am/Program starts at 9:45 amRegency Event Center, 1600 Willow Avenue Clovis, CA. 93612Keynote Speaker: Deborah J. Ikeda. Table of 8 are available at $40.00 with advanced reservation. Performance by the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Tickets: $5.00 each in advance (please bring a canned food donation). Contact: Erin Ford-Horio at (559) 324-2476 / erinf@cityofclovis.comSaturday, January 18, 20206:00 pm1101 E. University Avenue Fresno, CA. 93741 - Fresno City CollegeCandles will be provided. Contact: John Sturdivant at (559) 974-2503 or Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor (559) 435-2212.Monday, January 20, 20209:15 am - 10:45 am2814 Mariposa Avenue, Fresno - St. John CathedralMarchers assemble at 9:30 A.M. March begins at 10:00 A.M., stops at City Hall then proceeds to the Veterans Memorial Auditorium (2425 Fresno Street) where the program will conclude. Contact: James Lett III at (559) 284- 6420, Gail Gaston at (559) 681-3140, or Enrique Reade at (559) 940-2159.Monday, January 20, 202011:00 am - 12:00 pmFresno 2425 Fresno Street Fresno, CA. 93721 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium,Join us in celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to community diversity and our enriched culture. Contact: Terri Kimber Edwards at (559) 908-0639 or email: Hon. Eric Payne at Eric.paynecmc@gmail.com.