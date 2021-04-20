business

'We can't catch a break': Clovis indoor playground hit by blow after blow before even properly opening

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brand-new business in the Clovis area was sure to be a hit with kids until owners were forced to close just a month in due to the pandemic.

Since then, M&M Indoor Playground off Shaw Avenue hasn't been able to open its doors and now it's suffering another blow to their business.

In a matter of minutes, thieves smashed their way inside overnight, stealing a cash register and leaving behind a whole lot of damage.



That break-in cost the business more than just money - they'll now have to push back their reopening date even further as they pick of the pieces from the burglary.

"We can't catch a break, it's one thing after the other. This was something I was really excited to have to share with our community but once that happened it kind of takes the joy and excitement away," said co-owner Mona Sandhu.

M&M Indoor Playground has plans to reopen in June and owners say they are thankful for the support and patience from their customers and community.
