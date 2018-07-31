FRESNO

Mobile home destroyed by fire in West Central Fresno

Fire crews battled a mobile home fire Tuesday morning at Olive and Crystal in West central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fire crews battled a mobile home fire Tuesday morning at Olive and Crystal in West Central Fresno.

The call came out just after 5:00 a.m. Within minutes, the home was a total loss.

It's not yet known what caused the fire but officials say the fire appears to have started at the front of the trailer. It is not known if anyone was living inside the home when it sparked. Officials said the residents of the trailer had been evicted.

