Flames break out at mobile home in west central Fresno

Flames break out at mobile home in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what caused a mobile home to go up in flames in west central Fresno.

It happened just before midnight Sunday night at Nielsen and Marks.

Firefighters say the home was part of a business that was used as an office in the area.

Right now, they don't know what caused the fire. They do say that the area is known for transient fires.

There is no word if the fire could have been started by those living at a nearby homeless encampment.
