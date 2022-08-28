Firefighter injured in mobile home fire in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Madera on Sunday morning.

Officials say a travel trailer fire spread to a mobile home on Howard Street and Avenue 15 and 3/4 around 3:30 am on Sunday.

CAL FIRE crews have now put out the flames. The travel trailer is a complete loss, It's unclear how much of the mobile home was destroyed.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while trying to put out the flames.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was inside the home, but dogs were found on the property.