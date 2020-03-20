fire

Vacant mobile home catches fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a vacant mobile home to go up in flames in Tulare County late Thursday night.

The flames were first reported around 10:30 p.m. on Road 220 and Avenue 192 near the town of Strathmore.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the middle of the double-mobile home. They had to take a defensive approach to fight the fire.

The mobile home is a complete loss.
