Vacant mobile home catches fire in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a vacant mobile home to go up in flames in Tulare County late Thursday night.The flames were first reported around 10:30 p.m. on Road 220 and Avenue 192 near the town of Strathmore.Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the middle of the double-mobile home. They had to take a defensive approach to fight the fire.The mobile home is a complete loss.