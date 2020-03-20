fire

Early morning fire destroys mobile trailer in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An electrical short may have sparked the fire that destroyed a travel trailer in Laton early Friday morning, firefighters say.

The call came in just after 3:30 a.m. at Mount Whitney and Clovis Avenues.

Officials say a man lived at the location, but he wasn't home at the time of the fire.

The trailer had been plugged into electricity from a nearby home.

No one was hurt fighting the fire. The trailer is a complete loss.
