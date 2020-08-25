wildfire

Moc Fire 30% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County

The Moc Fire is still an active wildfire burning in nearby Tuolumne County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long weekend of worry ended for some Mariposa County residents as evacuation orders for the Moc Fire are being lifted on Tuesday morning.

Residents will be able to return home starting at 8 a.m., and all orders will be downgraded to Fire Advisements.

RELATED: Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map

Highway 49 from Highway 120 to Black Creek and Priest Coulterville Road from Highway 120 to Greeley Hill Road will remain closed to the public. Residents will be able to access the area with an ID.

The Moc Fire is still an active wildfire burning in nearby Tuolumne County. So far, the fire has scorched 2,800 acres and is 30% contained.

RELATED: Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire has words of warning for Californians
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countybrush firefirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Castle Fire: Officials to hold virtual community meeting Tuesday
Help CA wildfire victims next time you shop for groceries
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
4 detained for trying to steal tools from Fresno Co. building
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Show More
Help CA wildfire victims next time you shop for groceries
Castle Fire: Officials to hold virtual community meeting Tuesday
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News