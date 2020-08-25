Moc Fire 30% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long weekend of worry ended for some Mariposa County residents as evacuation orders for the Moc Fire are being lifted on Tuesday morning.Residents will be able to return home starting at 8 a.m., and all orders will be downgraded to Fire Advisements.Highway 49 from Highway 120 to Black Creek and Priest Coulterville Road from Highway 120 to Greeley Hill Road will remain closed to the public. Residents will be able to access the area with an ID.The Moc Fire is still an active wildfire burning in nearby Tuolumne County. So far, the fire has scorched 2,800 acres and is 30% contained.