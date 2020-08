Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa County; mandatory evacuations issued

Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads

Dexter Road and all side roads

Fiske Road and all side roads

Cuneo Road and all side roads

Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads

Ponderosa Way and all side roads

Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49N

Please drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds

Please stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red Cross

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 4,000 people are without power Friday morning as a new wildfire burns near Mariposa County.The Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne County. The flames quickly consumed 600 acres, CAL FIRE reported.CAL FIRE officials say there is no containment yet.The sheriff's office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders for communities around Moccasin as well as Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Greeley Hill.Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including: If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.