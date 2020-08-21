wildfire

Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa County; mandatory evacuations issued

The Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne County, and the flames quickly consumed 600 acres with no containment.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 4,000 people are without power Friday morning as a new wildfire burns near Mariposa County.

The Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne County. The flames quickly consumed 600 acres, CAL FIRE reported.



CAL FIRE officials say there is no containment yet.

The sheriff's office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders for communities around Moccasin as well as Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Greeley Hill.

Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:

  • Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads
  • Dexter Road and all side roads
  • Fiske Road and all side roads
  • Cuneo Road and all side roads
  • Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads
  • Ponderosa Way and all side roads


    • Click here for a map of the evacuation area.

    Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:

  • Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49N
  • Please drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic
  • A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds
  • Please stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red Cross


    • If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.

    Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map
