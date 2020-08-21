Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa County; mandatory evacuations issued

The Moc Fire sparked Thursday afternoon in Tuolumne County. The flames quickly consumed 600 acres, CAL FIRE reported.
#MocFire off Hwy 49 and Hwy 120, Moccasin in Tuolumne County is 600 acres. @CALFIRETCUhttps://t.co/GOh72BzTuU pic.twitter.com/XoVwxgbBW8— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 21, 2020
CAL FIRE officials say there is no containment yet.
The sheriff's office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders for communities around Moccasin as well as Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Greeley Hill.
Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:
Click here for a map of the evacuation area.
Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:
If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.
