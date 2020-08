Mariposa County issues mandatory evacuation orders due to wildfire

Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads

Dexter Road and all side roads

Fiske Road and all side roads

Cuneo Road and all side roads

Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads

Ponderosa Way and all side roads

Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49N

Please drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic

A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds

Please stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red Cross

A new wildfire is burning in Tuolumne County not far from the Mariposa County line is now forcing mandatory evacuation orders in Mariposa County.The sheriff's office says the following evacuations due to the Moc Fire have been issued for the following areas of Greeley Hill.Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including: Click here for a map of the evacuation area.Sheriff's Office Staff are in the area going door to door. If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office: