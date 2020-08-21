Mariposa County issues mandatory evacuation orders due to wildfire

A new wildfire is burning in Tuolumne County not far from the Mariposa County line is now forcing mandatory evacuation orders in Mariposa County.
The sheriff's office says the following evacuations due to the Moc Fire have been issued for the following areas of Greeley Hill.
Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:Wagner Ridge Road and all side roadsDexter Road and all side roadsFiske Road and all side roadsCuneo Road and all side roadsPriest Coulterville Road and all side roadsPonderosa Way and all side roadsClick here
for a map of the evacuation area.
Sheriff's Office Staff are in the area going door to door. If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.
Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49NPlease drive with caution and watch for responding emergency trafficA Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County FairgroundsPlease stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red CrossTrack wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map
