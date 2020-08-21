wildfire

Mariposa County issues mandatory evacuation orders due to wildfire

A new wildfire is burning in Tuolumne County not far from the Mariposa County line is now forcing mandatory evacuation orders in Mariposa County.

The sheriff's office says the following evacuations due to the Moc Fire have been issued for the following areas of Greeley Hill.

Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:

  • Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads
  • Dexter Road and all side roads
  • Fiske Road and all side roads
  • Cuneo Road and all side roads
  • Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads
  • Ponderosa Way and all side roads


    • Click here for a map of the evacuation area.

    Sheriff's Office Staff are in the area going door to door. If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.

    Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:

  • Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49N
  • Please drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic
  • A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds
  • Please stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red Cross


    • Track wildfires across Central California and the state with this interactive map
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    mariposa countyevacuationmariposa countywildfire
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    WILDFIRE
    Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
    Air quality could be third strike for restaurants, but opposite seems true
    Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
    How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
    Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
    Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
    Bad air quality: Valley paramedics, firefighters see spike in emergency cases
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    Massive wildfire forces evacuations at UC Santa Cruz
    Show More
    Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
    Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
    Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
    Demand for pickup trucks rises during pandemic, but supply slows
    Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
    More TOP STORIES News