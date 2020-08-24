wildfire

Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area

The Moc Fire in Tuolumne County has burned nearly 3,000 acres and is now 12% contained, CAL FIRE says.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Moc Fire in Tuolumne County has burned nearly 3,000 acres and is now 12% contained, CAL FIRE says.

The blaze forced the closure of Highway 120 at Highway 49 in the Moccasin area northeast of Don Pedro Reservoir.

Fire officials say additional resources arrived on Sunday, but the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Monday night, with the potential of dry lightning and wind.

RELATED: 'Start packing right away': Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire has words of warning for Californians

The sheriff's office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders for communities around Moccasin as well as Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Greeley Hill.

Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:

  • Wagner Ridge Road and all side roads
  • Dexter Road and all side roads
  • Fiske Road and all side roads
  • Cuneo Road and all side roads
  • Priest Coulterville Road and all side roads
  • Ponderosa Way and all side roads


    • Click here for a map of the evacuation area.

    A Fire Advisement Alert has also been issued for the following areas. Sheriff's officials say evacuations are not mandatory in these regions, and the advisement is to prepare residents in case there is an evacuation order in the future.

  • Hwy 49 North from the Mariposa / Tuolumne County Line to Mary Harrison Mine Rd and all side roads
  • Coulterville- From 4700 Block of J132 to Priest Coulterville Rd
  • Greeley Hill- All roads South on Greeley Hill Road (J132) from Priest Coulterville to Smith Station


    • Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:

  • Please use Greeley Hill Road (J132) to Hwy 49N
  • Please drive with caution and watch for responding emergency traffic
  • A Temporary Evacuation Point has been established at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds
  • Please stay in your car and wear a mask when contacting Red Cross


    • If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.

    RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
