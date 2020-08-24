Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area

The blaze forced the closure of Highway 120 at Highway 49 in the Moccasin area northeast of Don Pedro Reservoir.
Fire officials say additional resources arrived on Sunday, but the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Monday night, with the potential of dry lightning and wind.
RELATED: 'Start packing right away': Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire has words of warning for Californians
The sheriff's office has issued the following mandatory evacuation orders for communities around Moccasin as well as Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake and Greeley Hill.
Greeley Hill Rd (J132) from Priest Coulterville Rd to Wagner Ridge. This includes all roads North to the Tuolumne County Line. Including:
Click here for a map of the evacuation area.
A Fire Advisement Alert has also been issued for the following areas. Sheriff's officials say evacuations are not mandatory in these regions, and the advisement is to prepare residents in case there is an evacuation order in the future.
Here are instructions to take the emergency exit route provided by the sheriff's office:
If residents need assistance, they can contact the sheriff's office at 209-966-3615.
RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation