Mochilicious officially opens its doors to their community

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a new place to grab a new style of donut in southeast Fresno.

Mochilicious held its grand opening today.

The shop offers mochi donuts which combines traditional American doughnuts and Japanese mochi giving the donuts a chewier and softer taste.

They also offer boba and Korean hot dogs.

The new storefront is in the same shopping center as Vallarta Supermarket on the corner of Butler and Chestnut avenue.

The co-owners say they chose this location for a very specific reason.

"We grew up around this area and I told my wife that, you know my first shop is going to be in this area," co-owner Jimmy In said. "This is where I'm from."

They're open 7 days a week at 11 a.m.

They close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sundays.