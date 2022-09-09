Dine and Dish: A taste of Spain at Fresno's Mochuelo

Tapas are shareable servings of Spanish cuisine - sometimes meat or seafood, sometimes vegetables, always delicious.

Inside the Piccadilly Inn in northwest Fresno, you'll find Mochuelo, where each dish is designed to capture the spirit of Spanish tapas.

The wise know all about this spot.

A taste of Spain is on the menu.

"We try to bring that style here but still have that California flair," says executive chef Megan Done.

Done has just unveiled her new fall menu, which includes braised chicken legs over polenta.

"We braise it in a Spanish wine... The chicken is amazingly tender. It falls off the bone," says Done.

Each dish can be paired with colorful craft cocktails created by Amber McFarland.

"I tell them they're getting dinner and a show," says McFarland.

Some drinks like the Smokin' Embers are show stoppers and seem to cast a spell on diners.

The flank steak is drizzled with chimichurri.

It can be matched with the patatas bravas - fried fingerling potatoes.

The idea behind tapas dishes is that they are shareable plates but these dishes are so good that may be hard to do.

You may have to order a second plate.

In their seafood paella, they do shrimp and then clams and mussels.

Another popular dish - gambas al ajillo or jumbo prawns in garlic chile oil.

With its stylish setting and offerings which cover both sweet and savory, this hidden gem, 'Mochuelo', will be hidden no longer.