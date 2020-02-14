education

Merced County students get glimpse at working in courtroom

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in the North Valley got a glimpse of what it takes to go to work in a courtroom.

The Merced County Office of Education hosted its 4th annual Mock Trial in the Board of Supervisors chambers Thursday.

Students from Dos Palos High, Gustine High, and Pacheco High in Los Banos took on a variety of roles, including prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, court clerks, and bailiffs.

There were also courtroom artists and journalists.

The trial centered around a hypothetical murder case, which was provided by the Constitutional Rights Foundation.

"As students prepare the trial, they learn how to work together and see if this is a career that they might want in the future," said Stacie Arancibia.

Four local attorneys served as presiding judges for the mock trial, and the District Attorney's Office and Bar Association helped with coaching the teams and recruiting volunteers to score the students.

An awards ceremony will be held on February 27, and the first-place team will go on to the state finals in Los Angeles next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmerced countyeducationmerced countycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Hanford seniors to be honored with vehicle procession graduation
Reedley High School finding new way to honor class of 2020
Duncan High School nursing students practice nursing skills online
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News