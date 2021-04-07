COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine protects for at least 6 months: Study

EMBED <>More Videos

Moderna vaccine effective for at least six months, researchers say

BOSTON -- New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines' use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they're needed against variants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchstudy
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
EU agency: Rare clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca shot
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at southeast Fresno building
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Where will we be on June 15? End in sight to COVID restrictions
Firefighters investigate suspicious fires in central Fresno
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
Gavin's Law advances at State Capitol
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
Show More
Fresno police searching for murder suspect
Nurses warn against relaxing restrictions too soon
Tulare County moves into less-restrictive orange tier
Thousands of FUSD students return to in-person learning
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
More TOP STORIES News