Downtown Fresno bar to bring unique holiday experience to city

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This is typically the time of year when many bars and restaurants begin decorating for Christmas.That's no different at the Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar in Downtown Fresno.Despite restrictions brought on by the pandemic, the folks here are moving forward with plans to host a unique holiday concept this year."We're bringing Miracle to Fresno," says Co-Owner Carmen Serrato.Miracle is a Christmas themed pop-up that started in New York and has since exploded across the country.The festive outdoor event opens Tuesday in the parklet in front of the Modernist along Fulton Street.Patrons can expect to sip on specialty drinks made only this time of year -- think craft cocktails infused with ingredients such as cinnamon and egg nog."For a month, we're going to forgo all of our menu that we usually have and bring this menu that Miracle provides for us that's really holiday cocktails," Serrato said.While indoor seating is currently not available due to social distancing guidelines, the staff still wanted to bring some holiday cheer by decorating the inside for those wishing to use the restroom in between rounds."You hear a lot about COVID and all of the negativity about it, so we're trying to bring this event in a very safe way while following all guidelines," Serrato said. "We still have something that's holiday to come out and look forward to."The Miracle pop-up is open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm and runs through the end of December.