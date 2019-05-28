54-year-old woman killed in collision on Highway 140 near Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 54-year-old woman from Modesto was killed after swerving her car into a big rig on Highway 140 near Merced.It happened just after 12:30 p.m. near Hayden Road.According to Merced California Highway Patrol officers, eastbound traffic had stopped for the big rig making a left turn into a driveway. The woman, traveling from behind, failed to stop and swerved left to avoid a collision with other vehicles and slammed into the turning truck.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is not known at this time.