Mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator in South Carolina

An alligator rests on the bank in Texas (David J. Phillip )

BOWMAN, S.C. --
Authorities say a mother from Florida and her two young children have died after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said 24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Autumn all died from burns after their car hit a tree and caught fire after hitting the alligator.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones says the alligator was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Interstate 26 exit when Stanley's Kia Soul hit the animal around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Fogle says the family was from Callahan, Florida.
