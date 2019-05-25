NC mother claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl with special needs is afraid to go back to school after sustaining a serious injury during recess.

Diana Darden bravely recounted hanging from a fence during recess at Sherwood Park Elementary on Wednesday.

"There was a really thick mark on my neck. I know that for sure," said Darden. "I was crying because my throat hurt."

The fence's wire caught the child's necklace until it broke.

"She had a blood ring from like the back of her neck all the way to the front of her neck," said Golden Darden, Diana's mom. "What else could happen? I have to wonder at what point would this have went to if the necklace didn't break."

Cumberland County Schools released the following statement to ABC11:

We take this matter very seriously. Our top priority is providing a safe learning environment for students and staff. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they investigate this situation. While the investigation is underway, the staff member involved is not working at that site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyspecial needs childrenschool
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News