Iowa mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa --
Jurors have found an Iowa woman guilty in the death of her infant son, whose lifeless body was found in a baby swing wearing a maggot-infested diaper.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports it took the jury about four hours Wednesday to find 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment. First responders found his body in a sweltering bedroom in a baby swing.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, already has been sentenced to life in prison in the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldmother chargedfather chargedbaby deathIowa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Show More
Pilot arrested before flight from London to Philadelphia
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
Fresno hospital fined after gauze sponge left inside patient
More than 100 rescued after being snowed in at Montecito Lake Resort
More News