localish inspire

WATCH: Mom has insane reaction to son's bar exam results

A video shared on Instagram captures the incredible moment a law school graduate and his mom found out that he passed the California Bar Exam.

Omarr Rambert, a recent UCLA School of Law graduate, decided early on that he wanted to go to Law school. "I was the first male in my family to go to college, let alone law school," he said.

During his final year of law school, he lost his stepfather in a fatal car crash. Despite the pain of losing one of his biggest supporters, he was able to push on and finished.

"I graduated UCLA School of Law that same year, had a virtual graduation ceremony because of COVID-19, and began the process of studying for the California Bar Exam," he said. "The CA Bar Exam is considered the hardest in the nation, and I passed due to God and hard work."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more feel-good videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkcollege studentslocalish inspirefeel good
LOCALISH INSPIRE
AMAZING Surprise Disney Proposal
Mom has explosive reaction to son's bar exam results
Former Neo-Nazi removes swastika tattoos
Young boy with rare skin condition gets accessible new home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno mayor offers Adventure Church license to use memorial auditorium
Central CA storm: More rain and snow pour over Valley, foothills
Clovis city council candidate arrested for stealing campaign signs
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to storm
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Show More
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests starting February 1
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
More TOP STORIES News